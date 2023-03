COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department responded to an armed robbery late Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 10:55 a.m. on March 14. Officers responded to a Family Dollar on Forrest Road.

According to law enforcement, a suspect brandished a firearm then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities say there are no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

