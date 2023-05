COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting on Tuesday that left one woman injured.

Police were dispatched to the 150 block of 31st Ave. at around 5:05 a.m. on May 23.

A few minutes later, police say the female victim arrived at the Circle K on Wynnton Road with gunshot wounds.

The victim is in stable condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

