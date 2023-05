COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A deadly overnight crash is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department.

CPD posted information about the single-vehicle crash on its Twitter page at 6:32 a.m. on May 22. According to police, the crash happened on May 21 at 11:22 p.m. around Hancock Road and Cedar Ridge Drive.

There is no further information at this time. WRBL News 3 will update this article with new details as they become available.