COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have robbed two Circle Ks at knifepoint.

On Dec. 12, 2022, around 3:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Circle K at the 3700 block of Macon Road. Police say the suspect below entered the store and robbed the cashier at knifepoint.

Provided by Columbus Police Department

Investigation showed the suspect left in a dark-colored, four-door Sedan. According to police, it was possibly a purple Toyota Camry.

On Dec. 14, 2022, around 11:27 p.m., police were dispatched to the Circle K at the 4400 block of Macon Road. Police say the suspect below also robbed the store’s cashier at knifepoint.

Provided by Columbus Police Department

The suspect fled the scene on foot. According to police, witnesses saw this suspect enter a dark-colored, four-door Sedan.

Video footage from both stores was reviewed. Officials came to the conclusion both robberies involved the same suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Joseph Austin at (706) 225-4313.