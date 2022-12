News 3 Saturday Morning Newscast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old black male.

According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185.

Anyone with information on the child, his parents, or caregivers are asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Jones at (706) 392-6796.