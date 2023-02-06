COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released a statement on the brief lockdown some local schools underwent today.

Read the statement in full below:

“CPD responded to a domestic incident in which a man made threats toward his family and an unidentified school. The male subject has a history of mental illness and is known to frequent the Flat Rock Park area. As a precaution, schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown. Officers located the man and transported him to a treatment facility. No one was injured during this incident.”

– The Columbus Police Department

