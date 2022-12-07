UPDATE 12/7/22 12:27 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department released more information on this standoff.

The male suspect in this case has been identified as Jermaine Cobb, 23.

For around an hour, officers contacted Cobb over the phone as he refused to come out of the apartment.

When Cobb came out of the apartment, he was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, Cobb was found to have had outstanding warrants for aggravated stalking as well as criminal trespassing — both unrelated to today’s incident.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police responded to a domestic call Wednesday morning that resulted in a standoff that ended with one man in custody.

The incident happened along Fifth Avenue, between 7th Street and 6th Street. Police say they received a domestic call to an apartment in that block.

A woman came out, but an unidentified man refused to come out of the apartment. The standoff lasted a couple of hours and ended peacefully.

Police have not identified the suspect or charges.