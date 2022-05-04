COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials with the Columbus Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing person who was last seen on May 4, 2022.

William Lee Sullivan, 32, went missing from the 1100 block of Steve Mar Drive, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. According to Columbus Police, he is described as follows:

White

Male

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

6-foot-2

245 lbs

It is unknown what he was last wearing, although he was last seen driving a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a Georgia tag reading “RZW5200”. Police say that if you see Sullivan, do not approach him.

Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.