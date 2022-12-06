COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive.

Columbus Police responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 5 at 6:11 p.m.

Officers found Tomisha Hayes, 28, lying in the roadway.

Hayes was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson at 7:47 p.m.

Police say the driver left the scene.

The Columbus Police Department’s motor squad unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal R. Hall at (706) 225-4040.