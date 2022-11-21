COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way.

Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully entering the truck, then exiting the parking lot in the vehicle.

The Opelika Police Department describes the suspect as a slim black male with a short afro who is somewhere between 5’5″ and 6’0″ in height. The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Danielle Danforth at (706) 225-4299 or email at ddanforth@columbusga.org.