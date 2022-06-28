COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen on Feb. 19, 2022, in the area of Third Avenue.

Police say Harvey Tarver is a 65-year-old black male who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 140 pounds. Tarver has brown eyes with black and gray hair.

Police also say that Tarver is deaf-mute, and that his clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Tarver’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department You & Adult Services at (706) 653-3449.