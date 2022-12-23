COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter.

Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. 23, at around 3 a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, there are reports that Kegler may be making decisions which put her infant in jeopardy.

Latoria Kegler, photo provided by the Columbus Police Department

Kegler drives a 2016 Kia Optima with a Georgia Tag reading TAF5559.

2016 Kia Optima, photo provided by the Columbus Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s youth services at (706) 653-3449.