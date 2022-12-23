COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter.
Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. 23, at around 3 a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus.
According to the Columbus Police Department, there are reports that Kegler may be making decisions which put her infant in jeopardy.
Kegler drives a 2016 Kia Optima with a Georgia Tag reading TAF5559.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s youth services at (706) 653-3449.