COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month.

On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive.

Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this hit-and-run investigation is asked to call Traffic Division Corporal R.D. Hall at (706) 225-4040.