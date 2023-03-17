COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects.

Police say Vape City on Victory Drive was burglarized shortly after midnight on March 9.

Police gave the following descriptions for the suspects:

Suspect 1 — “White or Hispanic male wearing a black hoody, black Adidas jogging pants with white stripes, and white New Balance tennis shoes. It appears he has a mustache and possibly a goatee or beard.“

Suspect 2 — “White or Hispanic male wearing a black hoody, black pants, and black tennis shoes. It appears he has long, brown hair and a mustache as well.“

Anyone with information is asked to email Sgt. Edenfield at jedenfield@columbusga.org.