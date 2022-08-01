COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for information involving a hit-and-run fatality dating back to March 27, 2016.

Officials say that at around 9:20 p.m., Arie Phillips was using the sidewalk near 6381 Milgen Road when she was struck by a red/maroon pickup truck.

According to police, the truck proceeded to leave the scene. Phillips was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Arie Phillips, 14

The Columbus Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call the Hit and Run Investigator Corporal R. Hall at (706) 225-4040 or email him at RHall@columbusga.org.

Anonymous calls can be made by contacting (706) 653-3188.