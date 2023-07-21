COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found unresponsive in the Whisperwood Apartments area.

He was found on Thursday, July 20 around 5:15 p.m. near the 100 building of the apartment complex, according to CPD.

Police say he had no identification or property on him at the time.

The man is in his late 40s to early 60s in age. He’s described as a black male who stands at 6″ and weighs somewhere between 180 to 200 pounds.

He has black and gray hair with balding as well as a small beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 326-6662.