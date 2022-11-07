UPDATE 11/7/2022 10:23 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department’s Director of Community Affairs Brittany Santiago, one female was shot in the leg and shoulder. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say.

A shooting investigation is underway in the 900 block of Brighton Road. One person injured. #cpdga pic.twitter.com/Ao9lGrNjS0 — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) November 8, 2022

