UPDATE 11/7/2022 10:23 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department’s Director of Community Affairs Brittany Santiago, one female was shot in the leg and shoulder. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say.
There is no additional information available at this time.
