COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a reported drive-by shooting.

CPD posted about the shooting on Twitter at 2:07 a.m. on May 15.

According to police, a 36-year-old female was shot in the thigh and a 27-year-old male was shot in the side.

Both were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. They are in stable condition at this time.

WRBL News 3 will update this article with new information as it becomes available.