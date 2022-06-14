COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus, Georgia is facing a number of power outages as storms continue to pass through the area.

According to Georgia Power, 3,213 customers are being affected by 25 outages as of about 4:15 p.m.

726 customers are affected in the area of Flat Rock Park, towards the intersection of Manchester Expressway and JR Allen Parkway.

West of Flat Rock, the intersection of Benson and Bradford Dr. have outages impacting 246 customers.

There are scattered outages across Manchester Expressway, with 46 customers affected near the intersection of 47th St. and 18th to 19th Ave.

South of Manchester Expressway, 24 customers at 44th St. are facing outages.

To find more outages in the local area, visit the Georgia Power Outage Map.