COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus, Georgia Consolidated Government Public Works Department recently received full accreditation by the American Public Works Association (APWA) for the second time, says a press release from the Public Works Department. The accreditation formally recognizes the agency for being in full compliance with recommended management practices in APWA’s “Public Works Management Practices Manual.”

The accreditation is meant to promote excellence in the operation and management of public works agencies, their programs and their employees. It is designed to help the agencies continuously improve their operations and management and help provide an objective way to evaluate agency programs “as a service to the public and the profession,” says the press release.

“The Department of Public Works has dedicated itself to continuous improvement and excellence,” said Drale Short, director of Public Works. “These first responders are the heroes of this accomplishment and are the staff whose mission is to provide various services and programs that contribute to making Columbus, Georgia a great place to live, play and work.”