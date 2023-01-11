COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Regional Airport (CSG) released a statement regarding the nationwide computer outage early this Wednesday.

“FAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) system experienced an outage. This system provides important information to pilots regarding runway & taxiway closures, airfield conditions, and other airport related information. The system regained service as of 9am this morning. No commercial flights at CSG were affected.”

– Sonya Overton, Director of Marketing & Air Service Development for CSG

Outside of Columbus, more than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were canceled due to the outage. Some of those delays impacted airports as close as Savannah, according to sister station WSAV.

There is no information available on the cause of the outage at this time.