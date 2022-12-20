COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas 2022 is right around the corner. Here’s a look at some of the nearby restaurants open on the 25th.
Lemongrass Thai & Sushi
12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
2435 Wynnton Rd, Columbus, GA 31906
Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
6100 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904
Taste Of India
11 a.m. to 2 pm., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
2301 Airport Thruway F-5, Columbus, GA 31904
Saffron Columbus
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
5300 Sidney Simons Blvd Suite 27, Columbus, GA 31904
Denny’s
Open 24/7
3239 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907
IHop
6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2939 N Lake Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909
6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, GA 31909
Dunkin’ Donuts
5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2621 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904