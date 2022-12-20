COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas 2022 is right around the corner. Here’s a look at some of the nearby restaurants open on the 25th.

Lemongrass Thai & Sushi

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2435 Wynnton Rd, Columbus, GA 31906

Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6100 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904

Taste Of India

11 a.m. to 2 pm., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2301 Airport Thruway F-5, Columbus, GA 31904

Saffron Columbus

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5300 Sidney Simons Blvd Suite 27, Columbus, GA 31904

Denny’s

Open 24/7

3239 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

IHop

6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2939 N Lake Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909

6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, GA 31909

Dunkin’ Donuts

5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2621 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904