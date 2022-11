COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh and one to the abdomen.

The injuries are reported as non-life-threatening.

