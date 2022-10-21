COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Each year, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) hosts the Columbus Against Drugs Inc. (C.A.D. Inc.) Fallen Officers Memorial to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty. This year, it was held on Thursday in front of the Columbus City Services Center. Various law enforcement officers, their families, elected officials and others were present.

There were several speakers including Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, Columbus Councilman and C.A.D. Inc. member John House, Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Salvatore Scarpa and C.A.D. Inc. President Minister Linda Robinson.

Sgt. Angela Florence of the CPD welcomed everyone and guided them through the program as it happened. Prayers were said at the beginning and end of the ceremony.

Henderson was the first major speaker.

Above, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson gives his speech.

“To the law enforcement officers that are here, we hope that by spending just an hour out here, it sends a message that this community is behind you, that this community has respect for you and the community prays for you on a regular basis,” he said.

Henderson said his message every year to law enforcement officers is basically “Thank you.” He named CPD Command Sgt. Richard “Rick” McMahan, who passed away on Oct. 13, 2021.

“And his service to the folks in this community won’t be forgotten,” he said. “And neither will the service provided by all the others here in Columbus, Georgia and around the state of Georgia and really around this country.”

Blackmon said the memorial was an annual event that began as a tribute to fallen CPD Officer Charles E. Osborne, Jr. who was shot by a juvenile in 1994.

“So I want to say that the job of a police officer is not an easy job,” he said. “As police officers, we encounter many challenges throughout our careers. Despite the challenges, we persevere.”

Blackmon said law enforcement officers are “willing to run into the face of danger,” not always knowing if they’d make it home to their families.

“The police officers who we are honoring today, they ran into harm’s way in order to serve and protect citizens of Columbus, Georgia,” he said. “They knew the dangers of the job, but they never shied away from doing the job, nor had they backed down.”

Blackmon referred to Psalm 37, which says not to fret because of evildoers or be envious of them.

“In other words, we must keep our cool and maintain control of ourselves,” he said. “It’s imperative that we remain calm as we encounter evildoers. Their progress is only temporary. Then they will be cut down as the grass. David continues his counseling as he tells the people to trust in the Lord.”

He instructed listeners to trust in God to help them deal with evildoers.

House said everyone in C.A.D. Inc cares about law enforcement officers.

“You take chaos, and you bring order to that chaos,” he said. “And most people in society today don’t do that.”

“I’d just like to say to the family and friends of the fallen, you have a difficult and heavy burden to bear,” said Thomas. “And we hope to be able to fight this, help appropriately and express our community’s gratitude to the sacrifice that the fallen have given us.”

Scarpa said that like law enforcement officers, firefighters are public servants. On behalf of the Columbus fire and EMS department, he thanked law enforcement officers for their service and said his department would continue to support them in their endeavors.

Robinson said it takes a lot of love to be a law enforcement officer and said she prays for law enforcement officers all the time.

“And to me, they can’t say nothing bad about you all,” she said. “I’m always on the defensive side when they say something about the police department, the sheriff’s department. I tell all of them just like this – They have family that loves them. They goes out each and every day to help us. They want to make it back home safe, too. So we need to do what we need to do to help them because they can’t do it by themselves.”

Robinson said the Columbus community could come together and make Columbus safe again. She said that when she was growing up, the city was a beautiful place to live in.

“You didn’t have to worry about being shot if you come out your door,” she said. “We might have a fight every now and then, and I’m talking about a fist fight. But we lived to talk about it the next day and then become better friends. Right? So if we get together and continue to lift one another up instead of tearing each other down, we’ll be alright again. And if we surround our officers with the love that they need and the support that they need, we will be alright again.”

Near the end of the ceremony, C.A.D. Inc. members got up to light candles representing fallen law enforcement officers.