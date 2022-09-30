COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Future nurses and motorcyclists alike gathered at Frank D. Brown Hall this past Thursday to celebrate a new addition to Columbus State University’s nursing program.

The pediatric simulation lab, funded by the Miracle Riders charity organization, features animatronic and life-like models for nursing students to practice on as they continue to develop their skillset.

Along with the lab, students can now enjoy a colorful and child-like mural featuring a teddy bear riding a motorcycle.

These additions were made after the Miracle Riders raised over $225,000 for CSU’s nursing department.

Here’s how Miracle Rider Scott Ressmeyer describes the organization.

“Bunch of guys with huge hearts who really have a passion for helping kids,” said Ressmeyer. “And doing what they can in their community to make a difference in a child’s life.”

The Miracle Riders are continuing to raise money for the program, with the goal of raising $1 million in total.









This pediatric lab was dedicated in honor of late Lyle Cheves Meek — the son of Ryan and Isa meeks, grandson of Cecil and Bettye Cheves.

Cheves hopes that this lab will help make a difference in the lives of both parents and children.

“Our family is so grateful and honored for Scott and the Miracle Riders to bless us by naming this wonderful simulation lab after our precious Lyle,” Cheves said. “The lab will be such a blessing to our community. It is heartwarming when we think of all the parents and children who will benefit from having their nurses trained in this simulation lab.”

For more information on The Miracle Riders, visit their website.