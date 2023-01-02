COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m.

Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked to be taken to Victory Drive.

Small changed his mind during the drive and asked to be taken to the Mulberry Creek exit in Harris County, according to officials.

When the driver approached the exit, police state Small showed the driver a knife and told her to keep driving north on the interstate.

The victim drove until she stopped at a gas station 204 miles north of Columbus in Ringgold, Georgia.

The driver ran in the gas station, alerting the clerk to call police.

Police say Small ran from the scene.

Several law enforcement agencies began looking for Small. He was found in a wood line nearby where he was arrested.

Small was charged with false imprisonment and felony obstruction.

Columbus police investigators will issue arrest warrants for kidnapping and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Small will have a preliminary hearing once he is back in Columbus.

The victim was unharmed and will return to Columbus.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on this developing case.