COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Love classical music? If so, you may want to mark your calendar with an event by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra (CSO). On Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m., the CSO will perform a concert called “Beethoven’s Eighth,” says a CSO press release for the event. It will take place in Bill Heard Theatre at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, located at 900 Broadway in Columbus.

“Our January 7th concert features three distinctly different works,” said Music Director and Conductor George Del Gobbo, according to the press release. “It moves from the unabashed exuberance of Jessie Montgomery’s ‘Strum’ through the lyrical playfulness of Vaughan Williams’ ‘Concerto for Oboe and Strings’ to finally arrive at the Beethoven symphony which the composer called ‘my little eighth.’”

The Beethoven performance listed in the concert repertoire is “Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93.”

‘Concerto for Oboe and Strings’ will feature soloist Erica Howard on the oboe.

“Howard has been a member of the CSO since 2011,” says the press release. “They also perform with a number of ensembles including the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony, Atlanta Opera, Chattanooga Symphony and Cayuga Chamber Orchestra.”

There will be a pre-concert discussion, “Know the Score,” with Del Gobbo about the music in “Beethoven’s Eighth” at 6:30 p.m. in Studio Theatre. This will be included with each concert ticket purchase.

Tickets to this event for adults cost $20 to $40. Click here to buy one.

Tickets for children and students cost $10. Tickets for children, students, seniors, people in the military and educators are available for purchase at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts or by phone at (706) 256-3612.

On the same day at 12:30 p.m., the CSO will present an “Open Dress Rehearsal.” It will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look into the ensemble. The CSO calls it “a great way to introduce young children to a live musical experience.” Everyone from the community is invited to attend and pay what they want.

Children ages four and under won’t be admitted to the 7:30 p.m. concert but can attend the “Open Dress Rehearsal.”