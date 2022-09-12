COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Technical College is getting a new, state-of-the-art culinary facility for students in its culinary program. On Monday, Sept. 12, college leadership, board members, elected officials and others gathered for a small ceremony in the college’s Carl Patrick Hall Building, where the facility will be constructed, to celebrate. Food at the event had been prepared by some of the college’s culinary students.

Columbus Technical College President Martha Ann Todd delivered the opening speech.

Above, Columbus Technical College President Martha Ann Todd speaks at the podium.

“Some of our board members and our legislative delegation are here to support us today,” she said. “We appreciate their support in all things. We especially want to thank today [former Columbus Technical College President] Bob Jones and all the team that worked for him what, 12, 13 years ago?”

Todd said the idea for the culinary facility came into being two years ago. She introduced Tracy Sayers, who was representing Pezold Management Group, which had given the college money for the facility.

Jones commended Todd for having vision for the project.

“I am just so thankful for her leadership,” he said. “I love this place.”

Sayers said his career in the culinary field started when he became a dishwasher at age 14.

In the audience were Columbus Technical College board members, elected officials and others.

“Over 70% of the local restaurants are owned by local entrepreneurs who are in the kitchen working,” he said. “So what you’re doing matters.”

Sayers said Pezold Management Group had plenty of job opportunities for graduates from Columbus Tech’s culinary program.

“I’ll tell you – you’re in a great field,” he said. “It’s worked for my family.”

Todd described how the new culinary facility would be set up.

“What we will have in the space will be a big teaching kitchen,” she said. “If I’m recalling right, I think there will be 16 stations in that teaching kitchen.”

Todd said there would also be a baking kitchen and a cafe space.

“We will have a demonstration classroom like you see on television where, you know, you have the chef up front doing the demonstration, the mirrors and the TV cameras and all that that you can see,” she said.

The new facility, Todd said, will allow the college to expand its programs.

Food at the event was prepared and presented by culinary students.

After speakers were done speaking, some of those in attendance put on hard hats and posed for a photo shoot in a room where a part of the future facility would be constructed.

The new facility is anticipated to be completed in January 2024. Todd said it will cost a little less than $4 million.