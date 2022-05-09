COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 39th annual Georgia Special Olympics Torch Run will be hosted by the Columbus Police Department on May 10, 2022.

The run will be held at the Public Safety Building on 510 10th St. Registration for runners opens at 8 a.m., and the opening presentation begins at 9 a.m.

The route goes from West on 10th Street, North on 2nd Avenue, East on Manchester Expressway, and North on River Road. It will finish at the Lake Oliver Marina entrance.

After the run, there will be a luncheon sponsored by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in the west parking lot of 510 10th Street at 11 a.m.

For more information on this event, Sergeant Angela Florence can be reached at 706-653-3173.