COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Uptown Columbus is hosting Riverfest at Woodruff Park with live musical performances along with food, beverage, and art vendors.

The admission-free event starts at May 13, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues through May 14, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The line-up is as follows:

Friday, May 13

6 p.m. – D.S.O.S. (Deeper Shades of Soul)

8 p.m. – Hotter Than July, Stevie Wonder Tribute Band

Saturday, May 14

2 p.m. – Relative Sound

5 p.m. – Eagle Sunrise, Eagles Tribute Band

8 p.m. – Play It Again, Luke Bryan Tribute Ban

Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Marketing of Uptown Columbus, is thrilled to hold the event.

“RiverFest has been a Chattahoochee Valley favorite for decades.” said Green. “We are thrilled to be able to host it again in 2022 with an exciting lineup of music and vendors. This family-friendly event is a staple for the region and Uptown is eager to welcome both residents and visitors to the river once again.”

According to Green, many uptown merchants will offer specials during the event, and free parking is available in the city-owned decks.

For more information about Uptown’s RiverFest, visit www.alwaysuptown.com.