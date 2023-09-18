COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Convention & Trade Center is set to welcome fall with two of their signature events.

Local Mini Market

The Trade Center’s longest running event, Local Mini Market, is back Saturday, Sept. 23. More than 70 local vendors are signed up to sell their handcrafted and one-of-a-kind items, antiques, jewelry, food and more.

While it is the trade center’s longest running event, this year there will be one difference, a change made to attract more than just shoppers.

“This event is free this year because we want people to truly come support local. We want the free admission to encourage people to know that you can bring your families out,” Executive Director of the Trade Center, Hayley Tillery said. “Let this be the kick-off to fall and let’s support all of our vendors that will be here. We want them to sell out.”

In addition to the free admission, a number of other activities will be offered to keep the whole family entertained such as face painting, pumpkin carving, Columbus Parks and Rec are going to bring their larger-than-life games, Max Fitness will be hosting a pop-up class, and live music set to start at noon. The event set to go on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the South Hall.

Closet Cleanout

Just across the lobby in the North Hall, the Trade Center is also hosting their second Closet Cleanout. Another free admission event happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those interested in selling their own items can apply here: Application. Those approved to sell their items must rent a table for $30.

A new addition for shoppers, dressing rooms will be available. This event aims to provide a safe venue for shoppers and second-hand lovers as the threats of online meetups loom.

“Even if you’re able to pick a public location and meet up, it’s still tricky, especially as women in our community to feel comfortable in a public meet up like that. And then you really have a lot of people that don’t follow through as well,” Marketing Coordinator for the Trade Center, Hannah Skipworth told WRBL. “So that can become frustrating because you’re having to repost things, reduced prices, communication can be spotty. So being able to talk to people face to face in a safe venue that secure and know that you’re getting a deal right there.”

Tables can be rented up until the morning of. For all vendors who do not sell their items, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers will be onsite to collect items after the event.