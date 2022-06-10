COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There are multiple traffic lights out near Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia.

The outages include the intersection of Wynnton Road, Buena Vista Road and Peachtree Drive, as well as Wynnton Road and 18th Ave.

Cars traveling through the intersections are being detoured by Columbus Police.

The source of the outage appears to be a downed tree near the intersection of Wynnton Road and Adair Avenue.

According to messages sent to customers by Georgia Power, outages will last until around 12:30 a.m.

Stick with News 3 as we continue to gather information.