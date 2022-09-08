COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The area around U.S. Navy veteran Melvin Holcomb’s home was filled with the sound of construction work Thursday morning as workers replaced Holcomb’s old, leaky roof. The project was done through a partnership between veterans-honoring organization House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and home repair business Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc.

“Operation Shield is something that Alliance put together,” said Susan Wood, executive director of House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter. “It’s a way for House of Heroes to partner with them so that we can provide roofs at a lower cost to the veteran so that House of Heroes is able to pay for the roof.”

Wood said the project was funded by a $30,000 grant from Installed Building Products, which describes itself on its website as an installation contractor. Wood said her organization had assisted 15 veterans with the money.

Above, workers fix U.S. Navy Veteran Melvin Holcomb’s roof.

Holcomb was honored with a small ceremony in front of his house.

William Ransom, the human resources officer for Alliance, read the story of Holcomb’s life, calling him Seaman E2 Melvin N. Holcomb.

“He entered the United States Navy on Feb. 3, 1956, completing three years, three months and 13 days of Navy service,” he said. “Then, on Nov. 2, 1959, Seaman E2 Holcomb was honorably discharged.”

Ransom said one of Holcomb’s fondest memories is of when he met his wife, Ida Holcomb, in 1984 at a workplace. The couple married on June 19, 1997.

“Seaman E2 Holcomb is a hero to his family, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and his grateful nation, and to the Alliance family,” Ransom said.

Alliance Project Manager Owen Webster presented Holcomb with a folded American flag in a triangular case.

Holcomb expressed gratitude for everything the attending organizations had done for him.

House of Heroes was developed and launched by Wayne Anthony 22 years ago, according to a press release from the Chattahoochee Valley chapter. It honors elderly or disabled military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses by providing free home repairs. House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter has honored over 1,200 veterans and/or their spouses with the help of over 28,000 volunteers working for over 206,000 hours. For more information, visit www.houseofheroes.cvc.org.