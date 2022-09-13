COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sgt. John B. Scott wasn’t alive to enjoy the ceremony honoring him outside his Columbus house, but his wife, Ann Scott, will enjoy a new roof installed by Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. On Tuesday morning, workers from the company along with Lora Davis Warren, director of Development for House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc. (HOH-CVC) met to honor the veteran with a ceremony and replace his leaky roof.

HOH-CVC honors military and public safety veterans and their spouses with ceremonies and home repairs. The organization paid for the roof work on the house with grant money from Installed Building Products, which describes itself on its website as an installation contractor, and through its partnership with Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc.

“On behalf of Susan Wood, our executive director, thank y’all so much,” Warren said. “It’s a great, great partnership because look what we’re able to do. And when we pull together, it just multiplies what we’re able to do.”

The group said the pledge of allegiance but skipped the national anthem, as the volunteer for that wasn’t present. Michael Dades, a contractor with Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc., read Scott’s biography from a paper handout.

Above, roofers work on the house of Sgt. John B. Scott’s wife, Ann Scott.

Sgt. John B. Scott was born in Chicago, Illinois. He entered the United States Army on April 5, 1977 and completed 13 years, one month and 26 days of active Duty. Scott was honorably discharged on May 30, 1990.

The handout says Scott received the following awards:

Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Medal, Ribbon 3d AWD, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal 3d AWD, Expert Badge w/M16 Rifle Bar, Sharpshooter Badge, NCO Professional Development Ribbon.

Warren said her organization has 80 people on its waiting list and that it has helped 35 people so far this year. Warren said that a third of the house repairs the organization has done were on roofs.

She explained how to apply to have House of Heroes fix one’s house.

“You can call us at HOH-CVC at (706) 569-7011,” she said. “Just call our office.”

Warren also said those interested could visit the organization’s website to fill out an application form.

“It had a couple of leaks in it, but it had gone all the way through, so it was causing damage inside their home. And as you can see, they’ve taken off a huge amount of the roof and are already working on getting it back up there quickly so we can do it in a day.”

Roofers were with Alliance

“We’ve been doing this for 22 years. I want to keep going strong. And with the weather as nice as it is, come out. Be volunteers with us. Bring a group, come by yourself.”

To volunteer, call (706) 569-7011.

House of Heroes was developed and launched by Wayne Anthony 22 years ago, according to a press release from the Chattahoochee Valley chapter. HOH-CVC has honored over 1,200 veterans and/or their spouses with the help of over 28,000 volunteers working for over 206,000 hours. For more information, visit www.houseofheroes.cvc.org.