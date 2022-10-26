COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Water Works is inviting the public to its third annual town hall meeting. This meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Road.

During the town hall, Columbus Water Works will discuss its strategic approach to managing water infrastructure, maintaining the best water and wastewater services and financial sustainability. Guests will be able to have their questions answered.

There are two ways to pre-submit questions:

Email your questions to communityprograms@cwwga.org. Send Columbus Water Works your questions through Facebook Messenger.

Questions must be sent before noon on Thursday to make sure they are received in time for the event.