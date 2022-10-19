COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway collided with her vehicle.

Durham was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional by ambulance.

Durham was pronounced deceased at 6 a.m. on Oct. 19 in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s ER. She has not undergone an autopsy at this time.

The other driver was determined to be under the influence — he was arrested and charged with the following:

Serious injury by vehicle

Hit and run

Reckless driving

Driving under the influence

Driving on the wrong side of the roadway

Open container

Duty to report

This driver is considered to be in critical but stable condition.