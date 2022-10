COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull.

Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out.

The woman was transported to the hospital. There is no additional information available on her condition at this time.

The fire is under control and cause of the fire is under investigation.