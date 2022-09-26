COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re pregnant or know someone who is, Amerigroup Community Care has an event for you. On Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Road, it will be holding a community baby shower. There will be games, prizes, free baby items, snacks and health information.

Amerigroup Community Relations Representative Sommer Lewis said her organization aims to give back to the community by providing expecting mothers with healthcare and other important services. It aims to give away about 100 packs of free diapers at the event.

Additionally, it will be holding a scavenger hunt which involves getting information from various tables.

“For the first 100 that complete the scavenger hunt, there are also going to be some gifts in their gift giveaways,” Lewis said. “They’ll get a rattle. They’ll get some washcloths. And other vendors who also deal with maternal health will be giving things away from their areas.”

Lewis said about 16 organizations have signed up to provide resources at the event such as car seat checks, clothing, housing resources and more.

Amerigroup Community Care says on its website that it has served Georgia families Medicaid health insurance and other low-cost health coverage since 2006.