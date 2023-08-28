COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A convicted sex offender who was originally charged with child molestation was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

According to MCSO, Duntaurus Hill was arrested on the following:

Felony Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender

Felony Violation of Probation – 3 Counts

Restriction on Registered Offenders Residing, Working, or Loitering within Certain Distance Where Minors Congregate

Obstruction of an Officer

The sheriff’s office says Hill has seven prior failure to register charges.

“We also URGE all Citizens to utilize Offender Watch. Offender Watch is a free tool that you can use to see what sex offenders are near you and what their charges are. The MCSO want to help to keep your children safe and prevent the unthinkable.”

– MCSO

The Muscogee County offender search webpage can be found here.