COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released the outcome of eight crime details carried out through the month of June.

Police say the operation deemed “Operation Honey Badger” was intended to “saturate the four most violent zones” of Columbus to find and arrest people in possession of illegal firearms. It was conducted on June 3, 5, 12, 17, 18, 23, 25 and 30.

A total of $15,871 worth of drugs were seized along with 50 arrests made.

You can look at the details below:

729 investigative stops

50 people arrested

30 illegal firearms recovered

47 outstanding warrants cleared

153 traffic citations issued

96 traffic warnings issued

36 vehicles that fled & were not pursued

Eight principal summons arrests

$9,904 in cash seized

1,421 grams of marijuana seized ($14,210 street value)

Seven grams of cocaine seized ($350 street value)

12 grams of methamphetamine ($510 street value)

18 ecstasy tablets seized ($180 street value)

33.6 grams of THC edibles seized ($336 street value)

19 oxycodone pills seized ($285 street value)

CPD says it thanks the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee County School District Police Department, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus State University Police for their part in the operation.