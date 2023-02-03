COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas.

Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants:

Home invasion

Two counts of aggravated assault

Three counts of third-degree cruelty to children

These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, when Columbus police responded to an assault at Avalon Apartments. Investigation showed a home invasion and physical altercation also occurred. Two people were injured and children were present at the time.

On Feb. 1, investigators with the Columbus Police Department traveled to Dallas to pick up Williams. On Feb. 2, Williams was extradited to Columbus.