UPDATE 12/6/22 11:23 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the pedestrian involved in this fatal accident.

The Coroner’s Office says Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28, from Knoxville, Tennessee, died after being hit by a vehicle on Victory Drive.

Hayes’ next of kin has been notified.

There is no further information available at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a vehicle accident after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

According to CPD, the vehicle crash occurred on Victory Drive. There are no other details at this time, and this is a developing story.

