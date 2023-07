COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — First responders are on the scene of a crash around the intersection of 13th St. and Delauney Avenue.

Multiple CPD units are on the scene as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The road is blocked off with caution tape at this time.



The scene has been present as of around 5:30 a.m. this morning – WRBL is working to confirm the time of the crash

According to CPD, there were injuries in this wreck.

WRBL has reached out to law enforcement for more information. We will update this article with new details as they become available.