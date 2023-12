COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Fire & EMS is on the scene of a structure fire as of late Tuesday morning.

At the 4400 block of First Ave, large clouds of smoke can be seen coming from a building. The structure appears to be a warehouse or a storage building.

Multiple units including about half a dozen firetrucks are working the fire.

WRBL has a reporter on the scene. We’ll keep you updated.