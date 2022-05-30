COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar General store. According to police, Tommy Toombs, age 23, has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General locate at 1620 13th Avenue, on May 29, 2022.

According to a news release, police responded to a call about an armed robbery at the store at 1:59 p.m. When officers arrived, they began to search area, looking for the suspect. Officers located the suspect, now identified as Toombs, who ran from officers. After a chase on foot, officers were able to catch Toombs and and arrest him.

Toombs has been charged with Armed Robbery Aggravated Assault Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime Obstruction of an Office.

Toombs is scheduled to appear in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on May 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective E. Rosado at (706) 225-4328 or email at ERosado@columbusga.org.

To anonymously provide information about any crime in Columbus, call 706-653-3188