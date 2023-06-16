COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Feeding the Valley Food Bank (FTV) has been fighting food insecurity in 18 counties for more than 40 years. One of their busiest times of the year falls during the summer months as they work to feed thousands of kids daily.

“We feed thousands of kids two to three meals a day,” Feeding the Valley President & CEO Frank Sheppard said. “So many kids that usually have school breakfast and lunch at their availability don’t have that for the summer, so we open additional sites.”

This is all a part of their Summer Feeding Program. During the school year, FTV typically run 26 active feeding sites. Without school lunches, they nearly double their operations with 43 locations spread across Muscogee, Russell, and Dougherty Counties.

“We end up feeding about 5,000 kids a day, a meal in some cases, two and three meals per day,” Sheppard said. “So, it comes out to 10,000 to 12,000 meals a day that we’re going through to help kids in the community get the nutrition that they need.”

Sheppard says with the increased production of meals during the summer, their feeding program is expensive.

“We appreciate the support of the public. $1 provides six meals in this program,” Sheppard explained. “Donations that can be done online through feedingthevalley.org can go a long way towards helping kids through the summer.”

People can also volunteer to help package the food for their summer feeding program. Sheppard says their program will continue until the beginning of the school year.

The only requirements to receive a meal is to be a resident within their coverage area. A full list of pick-up locations can be found below.