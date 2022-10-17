COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeding the Valley Food Bank’s canned food supply is extremely low, according to Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard, who attributed this to the pandemic, economic factors and supply chain issues. For this reason, Feeding the Valley Food Bank will be holding a canned food drive on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus.

“Folks can just simply stop by during those hours and drop off products,” Sheppard said. “It’s billed as a canned food drive, so that’s our preference, but we’ll take any food items. And they just simply drive in the parking lot where we’re set up, kind of drive-through style and pull up. And we’ll will unload the items from their vehicle into our collection bin, and they’ll drive off.”

Sheppard said Feeding the Valley Food Bank has a significant need for canned fruits, vegetables, meats and soups.

“It helps us to feed 12,000 families a month through our commodities distribution program,” Sheppard said of the food drive. “So it goes a long way and helps a lot of people.”