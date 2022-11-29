COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeding the Valley Food Bank has partnered with local Chick-fil-As, The Truth 107.7, Highland Galerie and POP Yoga Studio to raise a ton of nonperishable food. From today through Saturday, Dec. 10, food can be dropped off at the Chick-fil-As on Manchester Expressway, on Macon Road, in Midland and in Phenix City.

“It’s due to the fact that the secondary market, which is where food banks operate, is experiencing an extreme food shortage,” said Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank. He attributed the shortage to problems such as supply chain issues and increased demand.

“We’re in desperate need of canned goods that we send out to 12,000 families a month,” he said.

People can donate boxed goods, as well. Sheppard said Feeding the Valley appreciates canned goods because they’re so durable. He said homemade food won’t be accepted.

Sheppard said Feeding the Valley Good Bank is still managing to meet citizens’ needs.