COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Downtown Columbus should expect road closures and limited parking as production crews begin filming on June 9, according to the Columbus Georgia Police Department.

The primary affected areas include the 1100 and 1200 block of Broadway. The limited parking will last from June 9 to June 24, while the road closure between 11th and 12th Street will last from June 12 to June 13.