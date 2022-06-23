COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police say that a prolific actor visited Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital this past Sunday, June 19.

Noel Gugliemi, as seen in films such as The Fast and the Furious and Hotel California, met Columbus Police officers at Piedmont. Gugliemi and officers gave gifts to the children at the hospital.









Gugliemi is currently in Columbus to work on the locally filmed John Travolta movie, Cash Out. Other actors on the set include John Travolta, Kristin Davis from Sex and the City, Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings, and Lukas Haas from Inception.

Columbus Police are working as security for the film set.